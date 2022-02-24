High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Lowered to C$18.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of TSE HLF traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.98. 15,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,932. The firm has a market capitalization of C$432.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$12.43 and a 52 week high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.79.
About High Liner Foods (Get Rating)
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
