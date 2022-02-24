High Performance Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.88 million and $470,458.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002050 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00049651 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

