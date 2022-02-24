Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Shares Up 119,900%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) shot up 119,900% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 56,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 36,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Highlands REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHDS)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highlands REIT (HHDS)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.