Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.10. Highway shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 4,997 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Highway’s payout ratio is currently 400.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Highway as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

