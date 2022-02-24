Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.90

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 1193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.58.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth $226,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.