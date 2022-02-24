Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.20

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.