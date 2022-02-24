Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given New GBX 376 Price Target at UBS Group

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 391 ($5.32) to GBX 376 ($5.11) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.00.

Shares of HCHDF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,067. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

