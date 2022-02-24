Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

HMLP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 123,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,500. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

HMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

