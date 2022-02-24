Holley (HLLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Holley to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HLLY stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

