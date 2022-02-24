HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

