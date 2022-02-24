HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.