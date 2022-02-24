Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.