Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.44

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 1052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMPT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

The stock has a market cap of $500.91 million and a PE ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 202,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 47.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 43.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 135,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

