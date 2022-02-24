Honest Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $824,327.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.90 or 0.06778132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,996.57 or 0.99918048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

