Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 101498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Honest by 138.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 704,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Honest by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,267,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

