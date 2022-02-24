Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $810.00

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 810 ($11.02) and last traded at GBX 835 ($11.36), with a volume of 22453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855 ($11.63).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 945.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

