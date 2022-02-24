Horizon Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $99,230.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $99,230.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.92 or 0.06764653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,316.49 or 0.99963608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

