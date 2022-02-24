Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,911,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

