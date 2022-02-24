Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.92) and last traded at GBX 432.50 ($5.88). 125,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 52,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.49).

A number of research firms have commented on HOTC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £593.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 475.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 450.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

