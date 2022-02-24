Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $101.10 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.41.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.