Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $50,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

