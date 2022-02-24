HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,473 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of HP by 16.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

