Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 3,736,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,708. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.02.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
