Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Set at C$14.00 by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a C$14.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

