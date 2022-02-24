Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 613.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

