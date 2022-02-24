Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.15

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.15 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 234.50 ($3.19). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 229.50 ($3.12), with a volume of 828,283 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.67) to GBX 280 ($3.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.35) to GBX 200 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.35) to GBX 200 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 251 ($3.41).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of £378.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.63.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

