Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.11

Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.11 and traded as high as $33.55. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 8,380 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.88%.
About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
