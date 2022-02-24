Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.11

Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.11 and traded as high as $33.55. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 8,380 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hurco Companies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hurco Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hurco Companies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

