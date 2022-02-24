Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.35 EPS.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.52. 256,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,975 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

