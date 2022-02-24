Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $970-1030 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

HURN stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

