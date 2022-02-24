Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 256,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $59.09.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.