Hush Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1,257.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00258783 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00071881 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00089176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004777 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

