Hush Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Hush has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1,692.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00248640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00072306 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00084183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004511 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

