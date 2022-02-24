HUTCHMED (HCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCM stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $455,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 6.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HUTCHMED by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

