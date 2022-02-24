Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Hyatt Hotels worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

NYSE:H opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

