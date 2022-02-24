Hydra (HYDRA) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $70.56 million and $1.54 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $8.20 or 0.00021421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.48 or 0.06833651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,384.29 or 1.00289251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,705,739 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.