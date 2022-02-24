Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.60. Hypera shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 8,633 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.75.

About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

