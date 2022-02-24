Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.60. Hypera shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 8,633 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.75.
About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hypera (HYPMY)
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.