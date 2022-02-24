IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Issues Earnings Results

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 10,618,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

