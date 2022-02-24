IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 13,956 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.82.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

