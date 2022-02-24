Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been given a €12.20 ($13.86) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.18 ($13.84).
Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.30).
