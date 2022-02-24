ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) were down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The firm has a market cap of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. ICC accounts for about 2.5% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 7.12% of ICC worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

