ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. ICF International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.78. The company had a trading volume of 85,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $81.17 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ICFI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.