ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.78. 85,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,456. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International has a 52 week low of $81.17 and a 52 week high of $108.23.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ICF International by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

