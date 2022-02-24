ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

ICFI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.78. 85,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International has a 1-year low of $81.17 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

