ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.
ICFI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.78. 85,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International has a 1-year low of $81.17 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About ICF International (Get Rating)
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
