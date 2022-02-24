ICHI One Day Volume Reaches $701,424.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $75.21 million and approximately $701,424.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $17.74 or 0.00045980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.29 or 0.06758937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.21 or 1.00077482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00048153 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,238,547 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

