Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $3,340.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.30 or 0.06729940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,262.30 or 1.00077100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00048672 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

