Iconic Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,681.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $3,681.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06741924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.99 or 1.00029828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047618 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.