ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

ICUI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,768. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.71.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

