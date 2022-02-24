ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. ICU Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$10.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00-10.50 EPS.

Shares of ICUI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.68. The stock had a trading volume of 265,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,768. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.