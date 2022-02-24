IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE IDA opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77. IDACORP has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in IDACORP by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

