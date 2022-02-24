IDEAYA Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,806 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,332% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 433,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,745. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $538.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.76.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

